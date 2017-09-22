close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rupee hits 4-month low against dollar, drops 31 paise

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 10:32
Rupee hits 4-month low against dollar, drops 31 paise

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday dropped by 31 paise to a four-month low level of 65.12 against the US dollar on frenetic dollar demand from importers and banks.

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee plummeted by a whopping 54 paise to end at 64.81 a dollar, its weakest level in over two-and-half months after the US Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December.

The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted further lower by 231.79 points, or 0.72 percent, to 32,138.25 in early trade today.

TAGS

Indian RupeeRupee's exchange rateIndia's forex marketRupee Vs USDindian currency

From Zee News

Sensex slumps over 232 points as Rupee hits 4-month low
Markets

Sensex slumps over 232 points as Rupee hits 4-month low

PM Modi to flag off Mahamana Express: 10 things to know about the train
Economy

PM Modi to flag off Mahamana Express: 10 things to know abo...

ONGC sells Nov Sokol crude at highest premium in 2017
Companies

ONGC sells Nov Sokol crude at highest premium in 2017

Petrol, diesel price on 22nd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 22nd September 2017: Check out the...

Airtel gets shareholders&#039; nod for amalgamation with Telenor
Companies

Airtel gets shareholders' nod for amalgamation with Te...

SBI Life IPO subscribed 58% on Day 2
Markets

SBI Life IPO subscribed 58% on Day 2

No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC
Personal Finance

No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC

Rupee crashes 54 paise to 2-1/2-month low on Fed rate hike hint
Markets

Rupee crashes 54 paise to 2-1/2-month low on Fed rate hike...

Economy

Govt frames parameters for division of taxpayers under GST

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video