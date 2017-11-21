हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Rupee inches up, hovers above 65 vs USD

The local unit received some good support from higher domestic equities. But a strong dollar overseas kept the rupee in check.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 09:51 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up 5 paise to 65.06 against the dollar on Tuesday, set off by fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Yesterday, the rupee had retreated from its near one-week high and ended lower by 10 paise at 65.11 in a restricted trade amid stray dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 154.01 points, or 0.46 percent, to 33,513.91 in early session today.

