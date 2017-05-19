close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rupee off to cautious start, recoups 16 paise at 64.68 against USD

The rupee made a tentative recovery of 16 paise at 64.68 against the dollar at the start of the session today after banks and exporters hit the sale button for the US currency.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 10:09

Mumbai: The rupee made a tentative recovery of 16 paise at 64.68 against the dollar at the start of the session today after banks and exporters hit the sale button for the US currency.

Traders said the domestic unit is not completely out of the woods after panic buying of dollars yesterday on the news that US President Donald Trump is heading for more political trouble.

A bit of comfort for the rupee came on fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas.

Further, a strong opening in domestic stocks helped in the upside.

The rupee had yesterday nosedived by a massive 69 paise, experiencing its worst day in about 10 months, to end at a more than one-month low of 64.84 amid heightened global volatility.

This was the biggest single-day slump for the domestic currency since July 26, 2016.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rebounded sharply by 208.82 points, or 0.69 percent, at 30,643.61 in early session today.

TAGS

RupeeRupee valueRupee Vs dollarRupee Vs USDRupee value today

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Heavy bikes, yachts, private jets to attract 31% GST
Economy

Heavy bikes, yachts, private jets to attract 31% GST

FMCG stocks get a GST leg-up, jump up to 7%
Markets

FMCG stocks get a GST leg-up, jump up to 7%

Aircel- Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Maran brothers&#039; reply on ED&#039;s plea
Companies

Aircel- Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Maran brothers' rep...

ED files PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram, others
Companies

ED files PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram, others

GST Council finalises rates: Here&#039;s what will become expensive and what will become cheaper
Economy

GST Council finalises rates: Here's what will become e...

HUDCO makes stellar market debut, shares surge over 22%
Companies

HUDCO makes stellar market debut, shares surge over 22%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video