हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rupee

Rupee opens higher at 72.30 against dollar

Fears of escalation of global trade war continues to weigh on the rupee.

Rupee opens higher at 72.30 against dollar

New Delhi: Rupee opened marginally higher at 72.30 versus against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The Indian currency had crashed below the 72-mark to end at a life-low of 72.45 against the US dollar on Monday on growing fears of contagion from an emerging-market rout and escalation of global trade war.

Tags:
RupeeRupee Vs dollarRupee lowrupee historic lowRupee value

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close