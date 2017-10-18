Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Rupee recovers marginally, hovers below 65 vs USD

The rupee had lost 28 paise to close at 65.02 yesterday due to fresh bouts of demand for the greenback amid renewed Fed rate hike fears.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 18, 2017, 09:51 AM IST
Comments |
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 7 paise to 64.95 against the dollar in early trade Wednesday on mild selling of the US currency by exporters.

Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major global currencies overseas supported the rupee.

The rupee had lost 28 paise to close at 65.02 yesterday due to fresh bouts of demand for the greenback amid renewed Fed rate hike fears.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 100.74 points or 0.31 percent to 32,508.42, while the NSE Nifty retreated from record by falling 29.30 points, or 0.29 percent to 10,205.15 in early trade.

Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 484.92 crore on net basis from stock markets yesterday, according to the BSE data.

Tags:
Indian RupeeRupee's exchange rateRupee Vs USDUS dollarindian currency
