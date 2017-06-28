close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rupee slides 6 paise to 64.59 against US dollar

Forex dealers said the euro hitting a 10-month high against the greenback, however, capped the rupee's fall.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 10:24
Rupee slides 6 paise to 64.59 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee traded lower by 6 paise at 64.59 against the US dollar in early part on Wednesday, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks kept the dollar in fine shape.

Forex dealers said the euro hitting a 10-month high against the greenback, however, capped the rupee's fall.

Yesterday, the rupee had settled almost flat at 64.53 against the US currency following fag-end dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 76.62 points, or 0.24 percent, at 30,881.63 in early trade today.

 

TAGS

Indian RupeeUS dollarRupee's exchange rateindian currencyRupee Vs USDUS Federal Reserve

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Aadhaar-PAN linking must from July 1, govt notifies rules
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-PAN linking must from July 1, govt notifies rules

Sensex moves down ahead of F&amp;O expiry; Nifty slips below 9,500-mark
Markets

Sensex moves down ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty slips belo...

Govt notifies amended I-T rules, makes mandatory linking of existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN
Personal Finance

Govt notifies amended I-T rules, makes mandatory linking of...

Petrol, diesel price on 28th June 2017: Check out the rates here
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 28th June 2017: Check out the rates...

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet to take up proposal on allowances today, will govt employees get HRA higher than Mathur panel?
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet to take up proposal on allowanc...

Passenger sends cheque of Rs 950 to Railways foregoing fare subsidy!
Economy

Passenger sends cheque of Rs 950 to Railways foregoing fare...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video