Rupee

Rupee slips to new low, touches 74.27 against dollar

Rupee has been on a downward spiral lately.

New Delhi: The Indian rupee plunged to a new low of 74.27 against dollar during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday.

Rupee has been on a downward spiral lately and sentiment has also been weaker after the RBI held interest rates steady contrary to market expectation that pushed the rupee to its previous record low of 74.23.

 

RupeeRupee Vs dollarUS dollarforex marketIndia Rupee

