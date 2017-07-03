close
The rupee on Monday weakened 10 paise to 64.68 against the dollar in early session as demand for the American unit from importers and banks picked up.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 10:20
Rupee softens 10 paise to 64.68 against USD

Mumbai: The rupee on Monday weakened 10 paise to 64.68 against the dollar in early session as demand for the American unit from importers and banks picked up.

Other than the demand surge, the dollar stayed ahead of the curve against a few currencies overseas that pushed down the rupee.

It was domestic equities with a higher start that came to the rescue and limited the rupee's losses, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery by gaining 5 paise to close at 64.58 against the dollar in a cautious trade.

The benchmark Sensex rose 147.59 points, or 0.48 percent, to 31,069.20 in early trade today. 

