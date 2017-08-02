close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rupee strengthens to two-year high

The gain in the partially convertible currency was magnified as the Reserve Bank of India refrained from its usual intervention, traders added.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 14:40
Rupee strengthens to two-year high

Mumbai: The rupee strengthened to its highest in two years amid heavy selling of dollars by foreign banks as markets awaited the central bank`s decision on interest rates later on Wednesday.

The rupee rose to as much as 63.7575 per dollar, its strongest level since Aug. 10, 2015, from its close of 64.0750 on Tuesday. Traders estimated foreign banks had sold around $1 billion worth of dollars.

The gain in the partially convertible currency was magnified as the Reserve Bank of India refrained from its usual intervention, traders added.

The RBI is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to a more than 6-1/2 year low after a recent slump in inflation, with markets primarily focused on whether the central bank signals readiness to ease more.

TAGS

RupeeRupee strengthenedforeign banksSlump in inflationInflationReserve Bank of India

From Zee News

Sensex cold to RBI&#039;s 25 bps rate cut, down 129 points
Markets

Sensex cold to RBI's 25 bps rate cut, down 129 points

Sensex cold to RBI&#039;s 25 bps rate cut, down 129 points
Markets

Sensex cold to RBI's 25 bps rate cut, down 129 points

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here is the full text
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here is the full text

Expert views: RBI cuts repo rate to more than 6-1/2 year low
Economy

Expert views: RBI cuts repo rate to more than 6-1/2 year lo...

Expert views: RBI cuts repo rate to more than 6-1/2 year low
Economy

Expert views: RBI cuts repo rate to more than 6-1/2 year lo...

RBI cuts key rate by 0.25%; to lower home, auto EMIs
Economy

RBI cuts key rate by 0.25%; to lower home, auto EMIs

How to plan for your retirement when you are in your 30s
Personal Finance

How to plan for your retirement when you are in your 30s

International Business

US lawmakers ask Trump to stop abuse of H-1B visa system

Don&#039;t have landlord&#039;s PAN? Here is how you can still claim HRA
Personal Finance

Don't have landlord's PAN? Here is how you can st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video