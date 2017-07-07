close
Rupee trades up 5 paise at 64.73 against dollar

The dollar turned weak overseas after a key US employment report showed that job growth has slowed, which helped the rupee.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 09:52
Mumbai: The rupee went up 5 paise to 64.73 against the dollar today on fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks.

Yesterday, the rupee ended steady at 64.78 in a range- bound trade amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to 31,312.50 in early session today.

 

Indian RupeeUS dollarRupee's exchange rateindian currencyRupee Vs USDUS Federal Reserve

