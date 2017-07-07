Rupee trades up 5 paise at 64.73 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee went up 5 paise to 64.73 against the dollar today on fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks.

The dollar turned weak overseas after a key US employment report showed that job growth has slowed, which helped the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee ended steady at 64.78 in a range- bound trade amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to 31,312.50 in early session today.