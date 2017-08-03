close
SBI to mobilise Rs 2,000 crore via Basel-III bonds

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:07
New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore by allotting Basel-III compliant bonds to various investors.

"The committee of directors for capital raising accorded its approval today to allot 20,000 AT1 Basel-III compliant non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated bonds in the nature of debentures... Aggregating Rs 2,000 crore to various investors," State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing today.

SBI said the bonds will carry a coupon rate of 8.15 percent per annum with a call option after 5 years or the anniversary date thereafter.

Shares of SBI were trading 1.67 percent lower at Rs 302.50 on the BSE.

