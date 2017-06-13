close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sebi allows options trading in commodity futures

Sebi on Tuesday allowed options trading in commodities to deepen the market but will permit each exchange to launch options on futures of only one commodity initially and asked bourses to follow robust risk management measures.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 17:30
Sebi allows options trading in commodity futures

New Delhi: Sebi on Tuesday allowed options trading in commodities to deepen the market but will permit each exchange to launch options on futures of only one commodity initially and asked bourses to follow robust risk management measures.

Putting in place strict eligibility criteria, Sebi said options could be launched on futures contract of only those commodities that are among the top five in terms of total trading turnover value of previous 12 months.

Besides, the average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of such a commodity in past one year should be at least Rs 200 crore for agricultural and agri-processed commodities, and Rs 1,000 crore for other commodities.

"The Commodity derivatives exchanges willing to start trading in options contracts shall take prior approval of Sebi for launching such contracts," the markets regulator said in a circular.

Exchanges have been demanding for long that options trading in commodities be allowed. While Sebi had agreed to permit options trading last year itself, some legal requirements were holding back the move.

After hectic discussions, Sebi finally decided to allow options trading on futures contract of commodities rather than any commodity directly being allowed as an underlying security.

Sebi has also stipulated necessary guidelines with regard to the product design and risk management framework to be adopted for trading in options on commodity futures.

In market parlance, options contract is a derivative product that provides an investor the right to purchase, without any obligation to buy at the specified price or date.

On the other hand, futures contract refers to purchase or sale of a particular commodity or any other financial instrument at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future.

TAGS

options trading in commodityoptions trading in commodity futuresCommodity boursesCommoditySEBICommodity derivatives exchanges

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Govt to assess impact of CSR activities undertaken by PSUs
Companies

Govt to assess impact of CSR activities undertaken by PSUs

Vijay Mallya&#039;s extradition hearing to begin shortly in UK court; absconder liquor baron says he is not guilty
Companies

Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing to begin shortly in...

US oil output hampering market rebalancing: OPEC
International Business

US oil output hampering market rebalancing: OPEC

68% of 51 million small, medium businesses run offline
Companies

68% of 51 million small, medium businesses run offline

No assurance on write-offs due to merger: SBI
Companies

No assurance on write-offs due to merger: SBI

Govt working on new industrial policy
Economy

Govt working on new industrial policy

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video