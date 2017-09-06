close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEBI calls for new ways to manage foreign inflows

Foreign investors have bought a net $23.1 billion in Indian debt so far this year, clearing and exchange data showed, and have almost exhausted their quotas for government and corporate bonds.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:34
SEBI calls for new ways to manage foreign inflows

Mumbai: A senior official at India's capital markets regulator warned on Wednesday about the impact of "huge" foreign investments on the rupee and called for ways to manage the inflows through "a calibrated system."

The comments, from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Whole-Time Member G. Mahalingam, delivered during a speech at a financial event, mark the strongest public comments this year from an Indian regulator about the effects of strong inflows in pushing up the currency.

Foreign investors have bought a net USD 23.1 billion in Indian debt so far this year, clearing and exchange data showed, and have almost exhausted their quotas for government and corporate bonds.

They have been net buyers of USD 6.8 billion in shares, though they turned net sellers in August and have been net sellers so far in September.

The inflows have sparked a 5.5 percent appreciation in the rupee against the dollar this year, deepening concerns about the impact on export competitiveness at a time of slowing economic growth.

"A huge amount of foreign inflows into the country at a time when the currency in the country has been showing a substantial amount of appreciation is something which the regulator is going to be concerned about," Mahalingam said.

"We need to be very careful as far as allowing the foreign flows into the country are concerned," he added. "We can think of maybe different ways of allowing these flows in under a calibrated system."

Mahalingam, who joined SEBI from the Reserve Bank of India last year, also reiterated regulatory concerns about rupee-denominated corporate bonds being sold abroad, widely known as "masala" bonds.

The RBI in June tightened rules for masala bonds, including setting a minimum maturity of three years for issuances of up to USD 50 million, while SEBI in July said restrictions on foreign purchases on corporate bonds because of high ownership levels would also apply to masala bonds.

"Masala bonds don`t hold any currency risk as far as the country is concerned. But at the same time the external liabilities of the country go up. This is something which we need to bear in mind," Mahalingam said.

TAGS

SEBIIndia's capital markets regulatorforeign investmentsIndian RupeeForeign investors

From Zee News

India&#039;s GDP growth to re-accelerate as GST impact fades: Morgan Stanley
Economy

India's GDP growth to re-accelerate as GST impact fade...

Deutsche Bank CEO calls on ECB to change course
International Business

Deutsche Bank CEO calls on ECB to change course

Will McDonald&#039;s 169 India outlets face closure today?
Companies

Will McDonald's 169 India outlets face closure today?

Sensex falls 158 points on intense selling
Markets

Sensex falls 158 points on intense selling

Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service
International Business

Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service

For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by two weeks to October 24
Companies

For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by t...

From British Raj to Billionaire Raj – The story of India&#039;s income inequality
Economy

From British Raj to Billionaire Raj – The story of India...

Petrol, diesel price on 6th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 6th September 2017: Check out the r...

Economy

Better to under-promise and over-achieve: Raghuram Rajan on...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video