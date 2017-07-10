Sebi closely monitoring situation at NSE

close
Sebi on Monday said it is closely monitoring the situation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) where trading was disrupted following technical issues.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 13:55
Mumbai: Sebi on Monday said it is closely monitoring the situation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) where trading was disrupted following technical issues.

The exchange had stopped trading in cash as well as F&O (futures and options) segments while stock prices were also not getting updated.

In a statement, Sebi said it is in touch with the NSE on the issue.

"Sebi is in touch with the NSE and is closely monitoring the situation," the regulator said in a statement.

After addressing the technical glitch, the exchange resumed trading at 1230 hours.

An NSE spokesperson said cash and F&O segments are functioning normally, but a "display issue has been noticed which is being addressed".

