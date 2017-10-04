Sebi hikes FPI investment limit for government securities

New Delhi: Regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has raised the FPI investment limit in central government securities to Rs 1,89,700 crore to boost inflow of foreign funds into Indian capital markets.

Earlier, the limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was about Rs 1,87,700 crore.

The move is part of Sebi's effort to enhance inflow from overseas investors into the country's capital markets.

"It has been decided to revise the limit for investment by FPIs in government securities for the October-December 2017 quarter. Limit for FPIs in central government securities shall be enhanced to Rs 1,89,700 crore," Sebi said in a circular, adding that the new limits came into effect from yesterday.

It also revised the investment limit of long-term FPIs (sovereign wealth funds, insurance funds, pension funds and foreign central banks) in government securities to Rs Rs 60,300 crore from Rs 54,300 crore.

Besides, the new limit for investment by all FPIs in state development loans (SDL) is Rs 30,000 crore, and that of long-term FPIs is Rs 9,300 crore.