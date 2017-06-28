close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sebi plans to recruit new executive directors

Currently, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has six executive directors (EDs), as per the regulator's website.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 14:10
Sebi plans to recruit new executive directors

New Delhi: Capital markets watchdog Sebi is planning to hire two executive directors to beef up its resources for faster and more effective execution of regulatory work.

Currently, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has six executive directors (EDs), as per the regulator's website.

These EDs are P K Nagpal, J Ranganayakulu, S Ravindran, S V Murali Dhar Rao, S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua.

The markets regulator has invited applications for the post of EDs in general and legal streams. The appointments will either be on deputation or contractual basis, for an initial period of three years.

The candidate should have at least 20 years of experience in dealing with problems related to securities market or special knowledge or experience of law such as corporate and securities, finance, economics, and accountancy.

The candidates can apply for the positions till July 7, Sebi said in a public notice.

Earlier in May, Sebi decided to fill two-third executive director posts from within the organisation in order to encourage internal talent. The remaining one-third will be filled through deputation/contract.

Prior to that, 50 percent of the total posts of executive directors had to be filled on the basis of internal candidates and the rest were to be recruited from outside the organisation.

The move comes after an employee association of Sebi, representing over 600 people, had sought the removal of a provision in their service rules that allowed the regulator to hire 50 per cent of its EDs on deputation, contract from outside the organisation.

TAGS

Securities and Exchange Board of IndiaSEBISebi executive directorsSEBI website

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Yes Bank partners with Hike messenger to power payments platform
Personal Finance

Yes Bank partners with Hike messenger to power payments pla...

Alibaba spending $1 bn to raise stake in Southeast Asia&#039;s Lazada
International Business

Alibaba spending $1 bn to raise stake in Southeast Asia...

US VP Mike Pence expresses desire to visit SpiceJet office in India
Companies

US VP Mike Pence expresses desire to visit SpiceJet office...

Google faces years of EU oversight on top of record antitrust fine
International Business

Google faces years of EU oversight on top of record antitru...

Mukesh Ambani draws salary of Rs 15 crore for 9th year in a row
Companies

Mukesh Ambani draws salary of Rs 15 crore for 9th year in a...

Takata bankruptcy a question mark for consumer lawsuits
International Business

Takata bankruptcy a question mark for consumer lawsuits

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video