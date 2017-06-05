close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sebi seeks clarification from bourses on Idea-Vodafone merger

Markets regulator Sebi has sought status update from stock exchanges about the 'no-objection' sought by Aditya Birla Group firm Idea Cellular regarding its proposed merger with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 21:09

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has sought status update from stock exchanges about the 'no-objection' sought by Aditya Birla Group firm Idea Cellular regarding its proposed merger with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit.

Without disclosing details, Sebi said that "clarifications (are) awaited from exchanges" on the proposed Idea-Vodafone merger.

As per the latest weekly update of draft scheme of arrangement filed with Sebi, the markets regulator has said clarifications are awaited on the proposed merger as on June 2. The next update would be available on June 12.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had last received a communication from Idea on June 1.

Last month, the market regulator had sought clarification from Idea regarding its proposed merger. Idea had sought approval from Sebi in April.

In March, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular announced merger of their operations to create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than USD 23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.

As part of the proposal, the British firm will own 45.1 per cent of the merged entity while the Aditya Birla group, Idea?s parent company, will hold 26 per cent after paying Rs 3,874 crore for a 4.9 per cent stake.

The remaining 28.9 per cent will be held by other shareholders.

Besides, the companies approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month regarding the proposed merger and are awaiting the fair trade regulator's nod in this regard.

Earlier, Idea had said a joint notification has been filed with the CCI and the Scheme of Arrangement has been filed with Sebi and stock exchanges for their approvals. 

TAGS

SEBIAditya Birla GroupIdea-Vodafone mergerSecurities and Exchange Board of India

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

Home Credit India launches mobile app, enables access to lo...
Real Estate

Home Credit India launches mobile app, enables access to lo...

PCA doesn&#039;t constraint bank&#039;s normal operations: RBI
Economy

PCA doesn't constraint bank's normal operations:...

India's service sector regains momentum in May: PMI
Economy

India's service sector regains momentum in May: PMI

Arun Jaitley makes case for privatisation of Air India
Companies

Arun Jaitley makes case for privatisation of Air India

CAG will audit GSTN: Arun Jaitley
Economy

CAG will audit GSTN: Arun Jaitley

Launches of new homes dips 8% in last fiscal
Real Estate

Launches of new homes dips 8% in last fiscal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video