Sebi seeks clarification on NSE's Rs 10,000-crore IPO

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has sought clarification on the proposed Rs 10,000 crore initial public offering of top bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Without disclosing details of the clarifications sought, Sebi has said 'clarifications (are) awaited from lead manager' for the proposed public issue.

As per the latest weekly update of processing status of draft offer documents filed with Sebi, the regulator has said clarifications are awaited on the proposed IPO of NSE as on February 3.

The next update would be available on February 13.

Sebi said that it might issue observations on NSE's IPO document within 30 days from the date of receipt of satisfactory reply from the lead merchant bankers to the clarification or additional information sought.

NSE, in late December, had filed draft papers with Sebi for its much-awaited IPO, expected to be one of the biggest in recent times.

The IPO would see existing shareholders offloading 20-25 per cent shares to the public through the OFS route.

The offer may give the exchange a valuation of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore, sources said, adding that the IPO itself could be worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

The IPO is being managed by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, JM Financial Institutional Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

Apart from NSE, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought clarification on the proposed initial public offerings of GTPL Hathway, Proseed India, PSP Projects, Central Depository Services Ltd, Housing and Urban Development Corporation and Zenotech Laboratories.