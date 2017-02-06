close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Sebi seeks clarification on NSE's Rs 10,000-crore IPO

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 18:54
Sebi seeks clarification on NSE&#039;s Rs 10,000-crore IPO

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has sought clarification on the proposed Rs 10,000 crore initial public offering of top bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Without disclosing details of the clarifications sought, Sebi has said 'clarifications (are) awaited from lead manager' for the proposed public issue.

As per the latest weekly update of processing status of draft offer documents filed with Sebi, the regulator has said clarifications are awaited on the proposed IPO of NSE as on February 3.

The next update would be available on February 13.

Sebi said that it might issue observations on NSE's IPO document within 30 days from the date of receipt of satisfactory reply from the lead merchant bankers to the clarification or additional information sought.

NSE, in late December, had filed draft papers with Sebi for its much-awaited IPO, expected to be one of the biggest in recent times.

The IPO would see existing shareholders offloading 20-25 per cent shares to the public through the OFS route.

The offer may give the exchange a valuation of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore, sources said, adding that the IPO itself could be worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

The IPO is being managed by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, JM Financial Institutional Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

Apart from NSE, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought clarification on the proposed initial public offerings of GTPL Hathway, Proseed India, PSP Projects, Central Depository Services Ltd, Housing and Urban Development Corporation and Zenotech Laboratories. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 18:54
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

Supreme Court orders attachment of Sahara's property Aamby Valley

Zeegnition | Why Maruti Ignis can give tough completion to KUV 100 | Full

Indian IT industry may face trouble after America's planning to table new H1B visa bill

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.