close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sebi to hire chief economist

To strengthen its research capabilities, regulator Sebi is planning to hire a chief economist, whose position will be equivalent to that of an executive director in terms of pay and benefits.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 11:36
Sebi to hire chief economist

New Delhi: To strengthen its research capabilities, regulator Sebi is planning to hire a chief economist, whose position will be equivalent to that of an executive director in terms of pay and benefits.

A proposal in this regard would be discussed during the board meeting of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) tomorrow, an official said.

It would be a first for Sebi to have a 'chief economist', who would be responsible for overall macro-economic scenario analysis including interplay of various financial sector regulatory activities.

Among others, the officer would be instrumental in strengthening research and database management capabilities and backing regulations and strategy with sound economics.

The position of chief economist would be equivalent to that of an executive director of Sebi in terms of pay, allowances and benefits.

The person would be appointed for a three-year period and get a pay of Rs 55 lakh per annum. The internal and external candidates would be considered for the post.

However, this post will not add to the existing sanctioned number of posts (nine) for executive directors in Sebi.

Currently, the regulator has a dedicated research team under the department of economic policy and analysis. The team maintains statistics for the entire capital market, publishes Sebi's monthly bulletin, annual report, reports on the economic outlook of the country as well as securities markets.

Now, Sebi feels the need of appointing a chief economist to utilise its existing resources in a much better way in order to have a multi-pronged approach that connects Sebi's research and analysis functions with overall strategic objectives of the organisation, the official said.

Earlier in 2011, an advertisement was issued by Sebi, inviting applications for the post of chief economist. However, it received a lacklustre response.

Besides, the selection committee, constituted to scrutinise the applications, could not find a suitable candidate and accordingly the matter was closed.  

TAGS

SEBISebi to hire chief economistSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaChief Economisteconomic outlook

From Zee News

Tata Motors bets on Nexon for bigger share of utility market
Automobiles

Tata Motors bets on Nexon for bigger share of utility marke...

&#039;Markets to take cues from Fed meet, geo-political developments&#039;
Economy

'Markets to take cues from Fed meet, geo-political dev...

India likely to be 3rd largest economy by 2028: HSBC report
Economy

India likely to be 3rd largest economy by 2028: HSBC report

Current account deficit seen at 1.2-1.3% of GDP in FY18: ICRA
Economy

Current account deficit seen at 1.2-1.3% of GDP in FY18: IC...

Need tax uniformity on petroleum products, says Pradhan
Economy

Need tax uniformity on petroleum products, says Pradhan

Railways cuts down sleeping hours for passengers by an hour
Companies

Railways cuts down sleeping hours for passengers by an hour

Petrol, diesel price on 17th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 17th September 2017: Check out the...

SBI reviewing minimum balance charges for savings accounts
Personal Finance

SBI reviewing minimum balance charges for savings accounts

CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation
Economy

CVC to probe govt employees deposits post demonetisation

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video