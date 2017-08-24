close
Sensex adds to gains in cautious trade; Infosys extends upward trend

Stock of Infosys continued its upward trend and spurted by over 2 percent to Rs 912.50.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 17:06
Sensex adds to gains in cautious trade; Infosys extends upward trend

Mumbai: Stock indices closed almost flat on Thursday with gains for the third straight session, with domestic investors providing crucial support.

The rise came despite an overnight decline on Wall Street and mixed Asian leads.

The 30-share Sensex gained 28.05 points, or 0.09 percent to close at 31,596.06 after shuttling between 31,678.19 and 31,546.05. The gauge had rallied 309.16 points in the previous two days.

The NSE Nifty to closed higher 4.55 points, or 0.05 percent, at 9,857.05. Intra-day, it moved between 9,881.50 and 9,848.85.

Stock of Infosys continued its upward trend and spurted by over 2 percent to Rs 912.50. 

