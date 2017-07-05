close
The Sensex moved up 75 points in early session today as support came in from blue-chip stocks amid a mixed movement in Asia.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 10:20
Sensex advances, blue-chips provide hope

Mumbai: The Sensex moved up 75 points in early session today as support came in from blue-chip stocks amid a mixed movement in Asia.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 74.85 points, or 0.23 percent, at 31,284.64. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, power and realty went higher.

The gauge had lost 12 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty too edged up 7.80 points, or 0.08 percent, to 9,621.10.

A mixed trend prevailed at other Asian bourses.

Major gainers that backed the key indices were Reliance Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.33 percent while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.52 percent. China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.31 percent.

 

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex todayGSTGoods and Services Tax

