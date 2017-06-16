Sensex bounces over 100 points on exports growth, Nifty above 9,600-mark

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded 107 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 9,600-mark Friday, propelled by the exports growth in May amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index recovered sharply by 107 points, or 0.34 percent, to 31,182.73, with all sectoral indices led by auto, consumer durables, realty and oil and gas trading in the positive zone.

The gauge had lost 80.18 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty moved up by 30.10 points, or 0.31 percent, to 9.608.15.

Risk appetite got a push after India's exports grew 8.32 percent to USD 24.01 billion in May, mainly on account of robust performance by sectors like petroleum, chemicals, engineering goods as well as gems and jewellery.

Global crude falling to a 7-month low supported the positive mood.

Major contributers to the index were Tata Motors, M&M, NTPC, GAIL, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TCS and Maruti Suzuki, gaining by up to 1.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 854.85 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 654.35 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.32 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.53 percent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite, however, was down 0.12 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 percent lower yesterday.