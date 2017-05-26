close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex breaches 31,000-mark for the first time, Nifty crosses 9,600-level

All the sectoral indices, led by metal, capital goods, auto and power, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 3.53 percent.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:25
Sensex breaches 31,000-mark for the first time, Nifty crosses 9,600-level

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex crossed 31,000-mark for the first time while the NSE Nifty breached 9,600 level in closing hour of trade Friday on heavy buying.

The 50-issue Nifty gained 91.45 points, or 0.96 percent, to trade at 9,601.20, surpassing its previous intra-day high of 9,532.60 touched on May 17.

The Nifty has risen nearly 30.46 percent since the BJP- led NDA government came to power in May 2014.

The BSE Sensex quoted higher at 31,074.07 and 30,745.57. It jumped 260.09 or 0.85 percent in the closing hour of the trade.

All the sectoral indices, led by metal, capital goods, auto and power, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 3.53 percent.

The major gainers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, RIL, Asian Paint, Powergrid and Tata motors among others.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained as much as 3.23 percent, while Tata Steel Ltd gained as much as 5.6 percent to 514.35 rupees, its highest since September 2014.

Consumer firm ITC Ltd , which is slated to report March quarter results later in the day, gained as much as 0.70 percent.

Pharma company Cipla Ltd dropped to an eleven-month low of 3.13 percent after posting a quarterly loss against analysts` expectations.

The benchmark BSE Sensex too climbed 320.80 points, or 1.04 percent, to trade at new record high of 31,070.83. The gauge has risen nearly 26 percent since May 2014.

Marketmen said persistent inflow of foreign funds and sustained buying by retail investors, buoyed by a series of positive cues such as early onset of monsoon, upbeat quarterly earnings and finalisation of rates by the GST Council, fuelled the rally.

 

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketstock market intra daystock market updatestock market newsstock market all time highSensex all time high

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

GST Bill unanimously approved in Tripura
Economy

GST Bill unanimously approved in Tripura

Talgo makers likely to meet PM Narendra Modi in Spain
Economy

Talgo makers likely to meet PM Narendra Modi in Spain

ITC Q4 net profit up 12% to Rs 2,669.47 crore
Companies

ITC Q4 net profit up 12% to Rs 2,669.47 crore

Gold price maintains rising streak, settles at Rs 29,250 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price maintains rising streak, settles at Rs 29,250 pe...

EPFO may reduce PF Contributions to 10%
Personal Finance

EPFO may reduce PF Contributions to 10%

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar&#039;s salary is Rs 2.18 lakh per day; draws Rs 7.85 cr in FY17
Companies

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's salary is Rs 2.18 lakh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video