Investors wealth

Sensex breaches 37,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new peak

So far in the trade, the 30-share index touched a high of 37,014.65 and a low of 36,894.82.

New Delhi: The benchmark Sensex breached 37,000-mark for first time and the NSE Nifty hit fresh record high on Thursday on healthy buying in banking, FMCG and auto stocks.

Nifty climbed 40.20 points to hit new peak at 11,172.2.

In early trade, Sensex zoomed 124.72 points or 0.34 percent at 36,982.95 while the  50-share NSE Nifty jumped 29.60 points or 0.27 percent at 11,161.60.

Intra-day, the 30-share index touched a high of 37,014.65 and a low of 36,894.82.

 

Investors wealthBSENSEStock marketSensexNifty

