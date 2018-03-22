Sensex breaks 2-day rally, falls 130 points; Nifty a tad above 10,100

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 130 points on Thursday due to profit booking, in reality, capital goods, tech, auto, and banking stocks amid weak global trends after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 33,206.99 and advanced to hit a high of 33,281.77 in early trade. However, it slipped into the negative zone to touch a low of 32,963.31, before finally ending 129.91 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 33,006.27.

The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day.

The index had gained 213.06 points in the past two sessions on the back of unabated buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Besides, a lower opening in the European markets and a mixed trend at Asian markets after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year too weighed on the sentiment, a broker said.

Equity benchmarks erased early gains after realty, capital goods, tech, auto, PSU, IT, power and bankex counters came under selling pressure, falling up to 1.28 percent.

Banking stocks again faced the heat largely due to weekly derivatives expiry in the NSE Bank Nifty. SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda ended with losses up to 2.62 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.44 crore, while DIIs purchases equities to the tune of Rs 197.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

(With agency inputs)