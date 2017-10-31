Sensex breaks 4-day momentum, ends with loss

Mumbai: After four back-to-back sessions of record-setting binge, the Sensex on Tuesday retreated from its peak, logging its first fall in seven sessions, dragged down by metal, IT, PSU and auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty also slipped from record to close at 10,335.30.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening lower, slipped further. But buying in selective counters made it settle at 33,213.13, down 53.03 points, or 0.16 per cent, from yesterday's close.

The index had closed at a life high of 33,266.16 after scaling all-time intra-day high of 33,340.17 on Monday.

The gauge had risen 876.19 points in the past six sessions.

The Nifty closed at 10,335.30, down 28.35 points, or 0.27 per cent. It had ended at a fresh lifetime high of 10,363.65 after scaling an intra-day record of 10,384.50 yesterday.

Investors are waiting for major earnings reports and a Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.