Sensex builds on gains after strong global cues; Nifty breaches 8,200-mark

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

Sensex advanced over 58 points in early session on Wednesday on continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads.

The NSE nifty also went past the 8,200-mark.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 58.55 points, or 0.21 percent, at 26,701.79, with consumer durables, metal, auto, healthcare and capital goods stocks staying in good shape.

The gauge had gained 47.79 points in the previous session.

The NSE index Nifty too was up 18.20 points, or 0.22 percent, at 8,210.45.

A firming trend in Asia following overnight gains on the Wall Street driven by optimism about the US economy influenced sentiment here.

Japan's Nikkei gained 2.17 percent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.20 percent in early trading today while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.10 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.60 percent higher yesterday.

With Agency Inputs