Sensex climbs 124 points, Nifty above 9,900 as RIL leads rally

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ran up 124 points on Friday, spurred by Reliance Industries reporting its highest quarterly earnings and its announcement of a bonus issue, amid capital inflows by foreign funds.

Moreover, strong earnings from Wipro and Indian Bank enthused investors.

The BSE 30-share Sensex started settled up 124.49 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 32,028.89. The gauge had lost 50.95 points yesterday.

The stock of Reliance Industries, a market heavyweight, logged a rise of 3.76 per cent.

The 50-share Nifty after shuttling between 9,924.70 and 9,838, settled higher 41.95 points, 0.42 per cent, at 9,915.25.

During the week, the Sensex registered a rise of 8.14 points, or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty rose 28.90 points, or 0.29 per cent.