Sensex climbs 124 points, Nifty above 9,900 as RIL leads rally
Benchmark Sensex ran up 124 points on Friday, spurred by Reliance Industries reporting its highest quarterly earnings and its announcement of a bonus issue, amid capital inflows by foreign funds. Moreover, strong earnings from Wipro and Indian Bank enthused investors.
The BSE 30-share Sensex started settled up 124.49 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 32,028.89. The gauge had lost 50.95 points yesterday.
The stock of Reliance Industries, a market heavyweight, logged a rise of 3.76 per cent.
The 50-share Nifty after shuttling between 9,924.70 and 9,838, settled higher 41.95 points, 0.42 per cent, at 9,915.25.
During the week, the Sensex registered a rise of 8.14 points, or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty rose 28.90 points, or 0.29 per cent.