close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex climbs 124 points, Nifty above 9,900 as RIL leads rally

Benchmark Sensex ran up 124 points on Friday, spurred by Reliance Industries reporting its highest quarterly earnings and its announcement of a bonus issue, amid capital inflows by foreign funds. Moreover, strong earnings from Wipro and Indian Bank enthused investors.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 16:30
Sensex climbs 124 points, Nifty above 9,900 as RIL leads rally

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ran up 124 points on Friday, spurred by Reliance Industries reporting its highest quarterly earnings and its announcement of a bonus issue, amid capital inflows by foreign funds.

Moreover, strong earnings from Wipro and Indian Bank enthused investors.

The BSE 30-share Sensex started settled up 124.49 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 32,028.89. The gauge had lost 50.95 points yesterday.

The stock of Reliance Industries, a market heavyweight, logged a rise of 3.76 per cent.

The 50-share Nifty after shuttling between 9,924.70 and 9,838, settled higher 41.95 points, 0.42 per cent, at 9,915.25.

During the week, the Sensex registered a rise of 8.14 points, or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty rose 28.90 points, or 0.29 per cent. 

TAGS

SensexNiftyNifty FiftyBSE 30Reliance IndustriesRILJio

From Zee News

RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Mukesh Ambani
Companies

RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Mukesh Amban...

Now board Goa-Shirdi train from Chandigarh
Personal Finance

Now board Goa-Shirdi train from Chandigarh

India considering to change financial year to January-December: Arun Jaitley
Economy

India considering to change financial year to January-Decem...

Cyber security a priority area for railways: Suresh Prabhu
Technology

Cyber security a priority area for railways: Suresh Prabhu

GST Council may take up certain tax issues at August meet
Companies

GST Council may take up certain tax issues at August meet

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh
Companies

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL&#039;s JioPhone announcement
Companies

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL's JioPhone announcement

Facebook adds specialised &#039;Groups for Pages&#039; for communities
Technology

Facebook adds specialised 'Groups for Pages' for...

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors&#039; money
Markets

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors' mon...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video