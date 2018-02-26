Sensex climbs over 100 points; Nifty above 10,500-mark

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early session on Monday amid positive buying in auto, banking and IT stocks.

The 30-share Sensex, was trading higher by 134.18 points or 0.39 percent, at 34,276.33. The broader Nifty 50 index was also trading above the key 10,500-level at 10,529.10, a gain of 38.05 points, or 0.36 percent.

All sectoral indices were trading higher, led by metals, auto, capital goods and banking stocks that gained up to 1.34 percent.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Maruti, rising up to 2.26 percent.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 6 paise to 64.67 against the dollar at the forex market today on fresh selling of the

American currency by exporters and banks amid strength in domestic equities.

Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee. On Friday, the rupee had gained 31 paise to end at 64.73 against the US dollar.

Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Monday as investors braced for an event-packed week headlined by U.S. inflation data and the first House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve.

Sentiment was fragile with the dollar losing early gains and safe-haven bonds firming as E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 turned 0.1 percent lower.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.3 percent, but bourses across the region were mixed.

Japan`s Nikkei led with an increase of 0.7 percent, pulling back from early gains of 1.2 percent, but Chinese blue chips slipped 0.5 percent.

With Agency Inputs