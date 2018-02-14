Sensex climbs over 130 points, Nifty above 10,550

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Wednesday on global cues, positive macroeconomic data and healthy buying in IT and banking stocks.

The 30-share barometer rose 172.96 points, or 0.50 percent, to 34,473.43 in opening session. All sectoral indices were trading in the green, with realty, metal, capital goods and oil & gas rising up to 1.65 percent. The NSE index Nifty climbed 41.50 points, or 0.39 percent, to 10,581.25.

Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Adani Ports, Wipro, RIL, Dr Reddy's, L&T, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M, Yes Bank and Coal India, gaining up to 1.92 percent.

The rupee meanwhile strengthened by 19 paise to 64.13 against the US dollar in opening trade today aided by stronger domestic equities.

All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money, Bullion, Metals, Oilseeds, Spices and Sugar will remain closed on Tuesday, on account of "Mahashivratri".

Domestic equities managed their second gain in last ten sessions and recovered from two back- to-back weekly declines on Monday, with Sensex surging nearly 295 points and Nifty 85 points as investors turned towards recent battered stocks for value-buying amid positive global cues.