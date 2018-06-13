हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex closes above 35,700, Nifty retains 10,800

New Delhi: In a choppy trade, the BSE Sensex rose 47 points today to close above 35,700 while the NSE Nifty retained 10,800 level.

The 30-share index closed 46.64 points or 0.13 percent up at 35,739.16. Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty ended higher by 13.85 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 10,856.70 after moving in the range of 10,893.25 and 10,842.65.

The top gainers on the Sensex pack were Dr Reddy`s Lab, TCS, SBIN, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and Hero Moto Corp, by rising upto 2.82 percent.

Sensex touched a high of 35,877.41 points and a low of 35,715.96 during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was slightly tilted towards the bears with 1,381 declines against 1,296 advances.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,327.45 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,168.88 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Global markets were also broadly negative ahead of US Federal Reserve`s rate setting meet.

With Agency Inputs

