Sensex closes at new peak of 34,843, Nifty ends at record 10,741

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 15, 2018, 16:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Stock markets ended at fresh closing highs on Monday as investors sentiments were lifted by healthy macro-economic data and positive quarterly results.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 251.12 points to close at new peak of 34,843.51 while the NSE Nifty surged 60.30 points to end at record 10,741. Healthy buying was seen in banking, consumer durables and finance stocks.

The BSE market breadth remained bullish as 1,525 stocks advanced as compared to 1,398 declines.

On Friday, the indices closed with modest gains despite a sudden sell-off blip. The BSE Sensex closed at 34,592.39 points -- up 88.90 points or 0.26 percent -- while the Nifty50 edged higher by 30.05 points or 0.07 percent to close at 10,681.25 points.

