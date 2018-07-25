हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Investors wealth

Sensex closes at new record high; Nifty dips

The 30-share index also scaled a new record trading high of 36947.18 points in day trade.

Sensex closes at new record high; Nifty dips

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex continued its record setting streak for a third day on Wednesday on robust buying banking and capital goods.

Benchmark BSE Sensex gained 33.13 points to close at new record of 36,858.23. The broader NSE Nifty however dipped 2.30 points to 11,132.

The 30-share index also scaled a new record trading high of 36947.18 points in day trade. It had hit its previous record intra-day high of 36,902.06 yesterday.

SBIN, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Adani Ports, ONGC, HDFC, Indusind Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Heromoto Corp and Wipro, rising by upto 1.78 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 104.34 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 513.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

The BSE market breadth, however, was tilted towards the bulls 1,347 advances and 1,262 declines .

Tags:
Investors wealthBSENSEStock marketSensexNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close