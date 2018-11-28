हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex closes over 200 points up, Nifty reclaims 10,700

Retreating foreign fund inflow also boosted sentiments.

Sensex closes over 200 points up, Nifty reclaims 10,700

New Delhi: Markets closed higher Wednesday, extending its third straight session of gains led by strong gains in the IT stocks and appreciating rupee.

The BSE Sensex jumped 203.81 points or 0.57 percent to 35,716.95. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged higher by 43.25 points or 0.40 percent to 10,728.85.

Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,822.16 and a low of 35,605.34. Sectoral indices led by IT stocks rose 3.5 percent, followed by Teck (2.88 percent) and Consumer Durable (0.52 percent) stocks.

IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among the other gainers, advancing up to 2 percent.

Yes Bank, on the other hand, was the biggest loser on both the bourses, cracking nearly 12 percent, after Moody's Investors Service Tuesday downgraded its ratings to non-investment grade and changed the bank's outlook to negative from stable on the back of various resignations from the board.

Other losers included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ONGC, L&T, SBI, Coal India and Sun Pharma, falling up to 4 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 811.52 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 31.21 crore, provisional data available with BSE suggested.
 

