close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex cold to RBI's 25 bps rate cut, down 129 points

In the wake of record low retail inflation, the monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor slashed policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and reverse repo by a similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 15:14
Sensex cold to RBI&#039;s 25 bps rate cut, down 129 points

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex fell 129 points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank cut repo rate by 25 bps, which was in line with market expectations.

Traders said the RBI's decision to lower the policy rate to 6 percent failed to boost sentiment.

This is the first rate cut since October 2016 and the interest rate is now at a 6-year low.

They added that no change in cash reserve ratio (CRR) too had a bearing.

The 30-share index, which had retreated from record highs in late morning trade, was trading down 128.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 32,446.37 soon after the RBI announced its bi-monthly monetary review.

The barometer had touched an all-time high of 32,686.48 (intra-day) in the opening trade.

The wider index Nifty too slipped from a record high by falling 45.95 points, or 0.45 percent, to 10,068.70. The gauge had touched an all-time high of 10,137.85 at the outset on Wednesday.

In the wake of record low retail inflation, the monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor slashed policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and reverse repo by a similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

The central bank also retained the growth forecast at 7.3 percent for the current fiscal.

The banking index, however, was marginally up by 0.14 percent as shares of state-run SBI rose 0.24 percent, Axis Bank 0.77 percent and ICICI Bank 0.25 percent.

However, the BSE realty index was 0.27 percent down while auto shed 0.16 percent. 

TAGS

SensexRBI rate cuteReverse repo rate cutcash reserve ratioNiftyBSE indexRBI monetary policy

From Zee News

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on &#039;durable basis&#039;
Economy

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on 'durable...

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy Governor
Economy

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy G...

Economy

RBI rate cut important step for sustained growth: Finance M...

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this year
Economy

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this ye...

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next 10 years
Companies

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what

Economy

Subdued inflation prompts RBI to reduce key lending rates

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be determined by implementation of HRA, says RBI
Economy

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be de...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video