Sensex continues winning run, opens over 100 points up

MUMBAI: Continuing its winning streak, BSE Sensex is trading over 100 points higher in early trade with 18 components in green. Nifty also opened marginally up and is trading at 10,819 in early trade on Friday.

The rupee has opened at 63.70 to the dollar versus its previous close of 63.855.

For the second straight day on Thursday, Sensex and Nifty had hit fresh closing peaks of 35,260 and 10,817, respectively.