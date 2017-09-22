close
Sensex cracks over 300 points, Nifty below 10,000-mark on North Korea H-bomb threat

The Sensex resumed lower 32,339.50 and hovered in a range of 32,342.81 and 32,023.37 before quoting at 32,057.80, down by 316.27 points, or 0.98 percent.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 13:24


New Delhi: The BSE Sensex dropped over 300 points in mid-session trade Friday due to across the board sell-off led by realty, bank, financials and capital goods stocks after renewed threat of North Korea conducting another hydrogen bomb test.

The broader Nifty fell below 10,000-level to trade at 9,992.15.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said today he believes the North could consider a nuclear test on an "unprecedented scale" in the Pacific Ocean, South Korea`s Yonhap news agency reported.

The rupee fell to four-month low amid FII outflows on expectation of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve loomed investors sentiment.



The broader Nifty fell by 124.05 points, or 1.23 percent to 9,997.85.

Major losers were, ICICI Bank 2.11 per cent, Tata Steel 2.05 percent, Infosys 2.01 percent, HeroMotoco 1.90 percent, Coal India 1.81 percent and Reliance Industries 1.59 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,204.95 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. While, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,416.55 crore, as per provisional data.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak today as investors cashed in on recent gains amid resurging worries over North Korea. The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.25 percent, or 51.03 points, to close at 20,296.45, while the broader Topix index also ended down 0.25 percent, or 4.13 points, at 1,664.61.

The US stocks declined yesterday as profit booking emerged after recent winning streak.

