हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex crashes over 500 points, Nifty slips below 10,400

Globally, market sentiments were subdued on reports that the US might announce fresh tariffs on Chinese imports.

Sensex crashes over 500 points, Nifty slips below 10,400

New Delhi: Stock markets extended sharp fall by crashing more than 1 percent on Monday amidst negative global cues as investors cashed profits in banking, consumer durables, oil & gas and PSU stocks.

The BSE Sensex, fell 505.13 points or 1.33 percent to close at 37,585.51. The wider NSE Nifty50 also dropped 137.45 points or 1.19 percent to  11,377.75.

Globally, market sentiments were subdued on reports that the US might announce fresh tariffs on Chinese imports.

The top losers Sensex were  Yesbank (1.39 percent), HUL (1.60 percent), Axisbank (1.60 percent), SBI (1.65 percent), ITC (1.65 percent), Heromoto corp (1.72 percent), HDFC bank (1.81 percent), Asian paint (1.93 percent), RIL (2.12 percent), Tata Motors (2.35 percent), HDFC (2.38 percent) and Sunpharma (2.85 percent).

Intra-day, Sensex touched a high of 38027.81 and a low of 37548.93. The gauge had gained 677.51 points in the previous two sessions.

The government Friday announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for FPIs and curbs on non-essential imports to contain the widening CAD and check the rupee fall. 

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,090.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 115.14 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

 

Tags:
BSENSEstock market todaySensex todayNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close