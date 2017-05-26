close
Sensex crosses 31,000-mark for the first time, hits intra-day high of 31,034; Nifty nears 9,600

Sensex crossed 31,000-mark for the first time while the NSE Nifty inched closer to 9,600 mark in afternoon trade Friday on heavy buying.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 14:28
New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex crossed 31,000-mark for the first time while the NSE Nifty inched closer to 9,600 level in afternoon trade Friday on heavy buying.

The 30-share index last quoted higher by 226.71 points or 0.74 percent at 30,976.74 after moving in range of 31,034.30 and 30,745.57.

Similarly the broader NSE Nifty jumped by 69.20 points or 0.73 percent to 9,578.95-level.

All the sectoral indices, led by metal, capital goods, auto and power, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 3.53 percent.

The major gainers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, RIL, Asian Paint, Powergrid and Tata motors among others.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained as much as 3.23 percent, while Tata Steel Ltd gained as much as 5.6 percent to 514.35 rupees, its highest since September 2014.

Consumer firm ITC Ltd , which is slated to report March quarter results later in the day, gained as much as 0.70 percent.

Pharma company Cipla Ltd dropped to an eleven-month low of 13.3 percent after posting a quarterly loss against analysts` expectations.

The benchmark BSE Sensex has risen nearly 26 percent since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in May 2014.

Marketmen said persistent inflow of foreign funds and sustained buying by retail investors, buoyed by a series of positive cues such as early onset of monsoon, upbeat quarterly earnings and finalisation of rates by the GST Council, fuelled the rally.

 

