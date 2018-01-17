Sensex crosses 35,000-level for first time, Nifty trades at 10,760

New Delhi: The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday crossed the 35,000 level for first time meanwhile the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,760 in late afternoon trade.

The 30-share index crossed the 35,000-mark by jumping 231.73 points or 0.66 percent to 35,002.78, breaching its previous intra-day record of 34,963.69 hit on January 15.

It took 17 sessions for the index to reach the 35,000 mark from 34,000 level reached on December 26.

The Sensex has so far hit an intra-day high of 35,024.55 points.

According to market observers, optimism around quarterly corporate earnings, along with a surge in banking, healthcare and IT stocks, lifted the equity indices to trade at fresh high levels.

Around 2.45 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange rose by 59.70 points or 0.56 per cent to trade at 10,760.15 points.

On the BSE, the Sensex traded at 35,023.65 points -- up 252.60 points or 0.73 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,509 stocks declined against 1,343 advances.

In the mid-session, IT companies like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra registered gains of as much as 3 percent on the BSE.

Infosys surged 3.30 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,160, registering a surge in its shares price for the eighth consecutive session.

TCS also hit a new high of Rs 2925.00. Similar was the case HCL Technologies also which touched its 52-week high of Rs 962.70.

Meanwhile shares of Tech Mahindra touched a high of Rs 564, up 1.11 percent over its previous closing price.

With Agency Inputs