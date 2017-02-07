close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Sensex declines by 62 points, Nifty trades below 8800

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:49
Sensex declines by 62 points, Nifty trades below 8800

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex indices continued to fall amid consolidation, down by 62 points in late morning trade and dragged by profit-booking in Auto, IT, Technology, Industrials and Banking sectors ahead of outcome of monetary policy committee meeting due tomorrow amid weak Asian cues.

Some buying activity is seen in Metal, Oil & gas, Healthcare, Power and Consumer Durables stocks.

The Sensex opened higher at 28,443.23 and moved in a range of 28,483.41 and 28,361.97. At 1100 hrs, the 30-share barometer was quoted lower by 61.92 pts, or 0.22 per cent, at 28,377.36.

The NSE 50-share Nifty was also down 21.05 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 8,780 at 1100 hrs.

Among the major lossers were, Tata Motors 1.55 percent, M&M 1.22 percent, Bajaj Auto 1.20 percent and Wipro 1.00 percent.

However, SunPharma rose by 0.92 percent, ITC 0.63 percent, Tata Steel 0.62 percent, Cipla 0.58 percent, Asianpaints 0.53 percent, GAIL 0.51 percent.

Meanwhile, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 449.52 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Overseas, appetite for Asian stocks and the Euro evaporated early today as economic and political fears sent investors seeking shelter in the yen, while forecasts of China's foreign exchange reserves has fallen for a seventh month added to jitters.

US stocks closed modestly lower yesterday, as the S&P 500 index snapped a 3-day winning streak after mixed earnings.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:49
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

Supreme Court orders attachment of Sahara's property Aamby Valley

Zeegnition | Why Maruti Ignis can give tough completion to KUV 100 | Full

Indian IT industry may face trouble after America's planning to table new H1B visa bill

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.