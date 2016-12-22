Sensex dips below 26,000-mark; Nifty under 8K on sustained capital outflows

The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped below the key 26,000-mark by falling over 250 points Thursday, extending losses on sustained capital outflows by foreign funds and heavy selling by retail investors amid a weak trend overseas.

The 30-share index ended lower by 262.78 points or 1 percent to 25,979.60 after moving in range of 26,248.45-25,943.91. The gauge had lost 455.44 points in the past six sessions.

The NSE Nifty too cracked below the 8,000-level and closed at its nearly one-month low, whose fall duration was the longest since June 2015. It dropped 82.20 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 7,979.10 after hovering between 8,046.45 and 7,964.95.

Sentiment remained subdued in the absence of any positive trigger amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds in view of the approaching year end.

Besides, losses at other Asian markets, weighed down by a decline on Wall Street and worries over European banks dampened sentiments here.

In Asia, Tokyo`s benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.09 percent, or 16.82 points, to close the week at 19,427.67 -- up 0.13 percent from last Friday.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.07 percent, or 1.12 points, to 1,543.82. For the week, the index fell 0.44 percent.