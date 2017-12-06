हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Sensex down 100 points as RBI policy decision looms

The gauge had lost 67.28 points in the previous session.

PTI| Updated: Dec 06, 2017, 09:59 AM IST
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 100 points in early trade today due to selling in interest-sensitive stocks ahead of RBI's policy announcment later in the day.

The rupee's weakness against the dollar too dampened the overall mood.

The 30-share index fell 100.07 points, or 0.30 percent, to 32,702.37, with sectoral indices of banking, auto, metal and PSU trading dropping up to 1.76 percent.

The NSE Nifty too shed 39.15 points, or 0.38 percent, at 10,079.10.

Brokers said sentiment remained somewhat subdued as investors kept their positions at a low ebb amid expectation that the central bank may keep rates unchanged.

Major losers were SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto,Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, ITC Ltd and Wipro.

Among the Asian bourses, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.12 percent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.90 percent. Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.61 percent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.45 percent lower yesterday.

 

