Sensex down 186 points, Nifty below 11,550

The rupee opened at a fresh low of 72.18 against the US dollar on Monday, which dampened the domestic investor sentiment.

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in negative zone on Monday on the back of negative global cues and a weakening rupee.

The rupee opened at a fresh low of 72.18 against the US dollar on Monday, which dampened the domestic investor sentiment.

At 9.55 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange, traded at 11,522.15, lower by 66.95 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous close.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,348.39 points, traded at 38,179.53, lower by 210.29 points or 0.55 per cent than the previous close of 38,389.82 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 38354.52 points and a low of 38152.09 points.

With Agency Inputs

