Sensex down almost 250 points, Nifty below 10,400 in opening trade

New Delhi: Heightened geo-political tensions in the Middle East, along with broadly negative Asian markets dragged the Indian equity indices in the red during the early morning trade session on Monday.

According to market observers, even caution ahead of the release of a key macro-economic inflation data point eroded investors` risk-taking appetite.

Sector-wise, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, oil and gas and banking stocks.

At around 9.25 a.m., the NSE Nifty50 was down 15.60 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 10,465 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,944.73 points, traded at 34,116.08 points -- down 76.57 points or 0.22 per cent from its previous session`s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,124.25 points and a low of 33,899.34 points during the intra-day trade so far.