close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex down over 100 points; Nifty dips below 9,400-mark

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points while NSE Nifty slumped below the 9,400-mark in early trade Tuesday due to profit booking by investors.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 10:26
Sensex down over 100 points; Nifty dips below 9,400-mark

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points while NSE Nifty slumped below the 9,400-mark in early trade Tuesday due to profit booking by investors.

The 30-share barometer declined by 122.18 points, or 0.40 percent, to 30,448.79 points. The key BSE index had gained 136.18 points in the last two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty of the National Stock Exchange fell by 39,90 points, or 0.42 percent, to 9,398.35.

Brokers said investors booked profits after recent gains and amid mixed global cues.

A weak rupee also dampened sentiment, they said.

Among major Sensex losers, ITC dropped 1.23 percent after a recent rally. The stock had gained over 6 percent yesterday.

State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Gail fell up to 6 percent, dragging the index into the negative.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12 percent and China's Shanghai Composite index shed 0.10 percent in early trade today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, rose by 0.31 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 percent higher in yesterday's trade.  

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyBSENSEIndia's stock marketSensex today

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Paytm launches payments bank; offers 4% interest, cashbacks on deposits, zero fees on transactions, no minimum balance
Personal Finance

Paytm launches payments bank; offers 4% interest, cashbacks...

Donald Trump aims to balance budget in decade targets 3% growth
International Business

Donald Trump aims to balance budget in decade targets 3% gr...

Rupee drops by 23 paise to 64.78 vs USD
Markets

Rupee drops by 23 paise to 64.78 vs USD

Paytm Payments Bank operations from today: All you need to know
Personal Finance

Paytm Payments Bank operations from today: All you need to...

Paytm to start payments bank operations from today
Companies

Paytm to start payments bank operations from today

&#039;Mobile tower companies to pass on 18% tax to telcos under GST&#039;
Companies

'Mobile tower companies to pass on 18% tax to telcos...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video