Sensex down over 100 points; Nifty dips below 9,400-mark

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points while NSE Nifty slumped below the 9,400-mark in early trade Tuesday due to profit booking by investors.

The 30-share barometer declined by 122.18 points, or 0.40 percent, to 30,448.79 points. The key BSE index had gained 136.18 points in the last two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty of the National Stock Exchange fell by 39,90 points, or 0.42 percent, to 9,398.35.

Brokers said investors booked profits after recent gains and amid mixed global cues.

A weak rupee also dampened sentiment, they said.

Among major Sensex losers, ITC dropped 1.23 percent after a recent rally. The stock had gained over 6 percent yesterday.

State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Gail fell up to 6 percent, dragging the index into the negative.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12 percent and China's Shanghai Composite index shed 0.10 percent in early trade today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, rose by 0.31 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 percent higher in yesterday's trade.