BSE

Positive news at macroeconomic data failed to enthuse investors.

Sensex drops 156 points; Nifty slips below 10,800

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Monday amidst weakness in the Asian markets and depreciation in the Indian rupee.

The BSE Sensex dropped 156.28 points to 35,853.56 while the Nifty fell 57.35 points to 10,737.60.

Positive news at macroeconomic data failed to enthuse investors. The government released wholesale price index (WPI) data showing that inflation eased to 8-month low. Government is scheduled to release the consumer price index (CPI) data later in the day.

Shares of India`s Jet Airways jumped over 18 percent after a report that Chairman Naresh Goyal was likely to step down from the board of the embattled company. 

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 687.20 crore Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 123.17 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

