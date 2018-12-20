हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex drops nearly 200 points; bank, auto stocks drag

The BSE Sensex dropped 196.04 points or 0.54 percent at 36,288.29 while the NSE Nifty fell 55.85 points or 0.51 percent at 10,911.45 in early trade.

Sensex drops nearly 200 points; bank, auto stocks drag

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Wednesday tracking global cues while banking and auto stocks were major drags.

The BSE Sensex dropped 196.04 points or 0.54 percent at 36,288.29 while the NSE Nifty fell 55.85 points or 0.51 percent at 10,911.45 in early trade.

Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 percent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 percent to two-year lows.

Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to nine-month lows.

In New York, U.S. S&P 500 Index lost 1.54 percent to hit its lowest level since September 2017.

With PTI Inputs

