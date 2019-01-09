Sensex ends 231 points higher; Nifty above 10,850

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive session over signs of easing US-China trade tensions and expectation of healthy Q3 corporate results.

The BSE Sensex ended 231.98 points higher at 36,212.91 while the Nifty edged up 53 points to 10,855.15.

Top performers that led the gains on bourses were Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Maruti and ICICI Bank, rising up to 2.94 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, NPTC, HCL Tech and TCS were the top losers, falling up to 3.07 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 698.17 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 553.78 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Yes Bank Ltd shares were down as much as 5.64 percent as is scheduled to hold a board meeting this evening where it is expected to make final recommendations to the central bank for naming a new chief executive officer.

With Agency Inputs