Sensex ends 3-day winning run; Nifty fails to hold 8,300-mark
PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 16:34
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex snapped its three-day winning run after sliding over 12 points Tuesday on sell-off in auto and pharma stocks amid muted global cues.
The 30-share barometer, after opening up at 28,386.12, advanced to a high of 28,393.42, but late profit-booking pulled it down to 28,263.45. It finally ended at 28,339.31, showing a moderate loss of 12.31 points or 0.04 percent.
The gauge had gained 61.70 points in the previous three sessions.
The 50-share NSE Nifty broke below the 8,800-mark by falling 12.75 points, or 0.14 percent to 8,792.30 after moving between 8,820.45 and 8,772.50.
