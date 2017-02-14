close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Sensex ends 3-day winning run; Nifty fails to hold 8,300-mark

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 16:34
Sensex ends 3-day winning run; Nifty fails to hold 8,300-mark

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex snapped its three-day winning run after sliding over 12 points Tuesday on sell-off in auto and pharma stocks amid muted global cues.

The 30-share barometer, after opening up at 28,386.12, advanced to a high of 28,393.42, but late profit-booking pulled it down to 28,263.45. It finally ended at 28,339.31, showing a moderate loss of 12.31 points or 0.04 percent.

The gauge had gained 61.70 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty broke below the 8,800-mark by falling 12.75 points, or 0.14 percent to 8,792.30 after moving between 8,820.45 and 8,772.50.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 16:34
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

TOP VIDEOS

Home Ministry's website hacked? 'Not sure', say officials

Government to make "Aadhar" compulsory to get ration from PDS shops

Government hands over Vijay Mallya's extradition request to Britain

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.